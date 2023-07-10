Tennessee soccer coach is charged with child rape after restaurant workers find photos on his phone

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee soccer coach is accused of drugging and raping at least 10 boys between the ages of 9 and 17 after photos and videos of the children were discovered on his cell phone. Franklin Police say they were contacted by a local restaurant after staff found a phone left behind by a customer. Workers looked through it to try to determine the owner and found what police say are videos and pictures of the man raping unconscious boys. Camilo Hurtado Campos is charged with rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held at the Williamson County Criminal Justice Center on a $525,000 bond.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.