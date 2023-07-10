Survivors of New Zealand’s deadly volcano eruption will testify at a trial of tourism operators

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A U.S. honeymoon couple who survived severe burns when New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupted in 2019 are listed as the first witnesses to testify in a trial of tourism industry operators over the disaster that claimed 22 lives. Prosecutors open their case in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday on health and safety charges against six companies and directors in the Dec. 9, 2019, volcanic eruption at the popular tourist attraction. Matt Urey and his wife, Lauren Barham, from Richmond, Virginia, were among 47 people on White Island when superheated steam erupted, leaving most of the 25 survivors with severe burns. A British helicopter pilot and an Australian tourist are also high on the witness list.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.