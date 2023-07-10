Russian air strike on Ukraine aid distribution at school branded a war crime

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a Russian airstrike on a school in southern Ukraine killed four adults as people gathered to receive humanitarian aid. The governor of a Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region described the attack as a war crime on Monday. Officials say three women and a man, all in their 40s, died in Sunday’s attack in the town of Orikhiv and 11 others were wounded. Russia has been accused numerous times of committing war crimes since its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022.

