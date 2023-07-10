Q&A: Steven Soderbergh goes ‘Full Circle’, talks DVDs, Danny Ocean and ‘Out of Sight’

Steven Soderbergh’s latest project is the series “Full Circle” for Max debuting Thursday. It’s about a kidnapping planned to avenge a previous wrong that goes awry. The show features a large cast including Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beets and Dennis Quaid. Details are slowly revealed throughout its six episodes. Soderbergh said the show required writing and re-shoots and his cast needed to be fluid to adapt. It’s a story he says with “a lot going on, especially in the first two episodes but it’s going to land you in a very different place than where you started.”

