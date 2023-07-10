Oil refinery fire injures 8 firefighters in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official news agency says a fire erupted at an oil refinery and injured eight firefighters in the country’s south. The IRNA news agency didn’t say what caused Monday’s fire but reported the firefighters were hurt while trying to put out the blaze burning in two of the five tanks at an oil depot near Iran’s port of Banda Abbas. Authorities said there was concern the fire might spread to more tanks. The port, located at the mouth of strategic Strait of Hormuz, is a major import and export hub. Authorities blamed similar fires in the past on decades of international sanctions as well as hot summer weather.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.