Number of wildfires surges in British Columbia after weekend of lightning strikes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lightning strikes over the weekend triggered more than 100 new wildfires in British Columbia, raising the total above 300 and leading authorities to order a ban on campfires for most of the province. The wildfire danger was high to extreme across most of British Colombia on Monday. The province’s Wildfire Service says almost 200 of the fires are ranked as out of control. Officials warn of challenging conditions, with lightning storms forecast for most of the week and above-average temperatures throughout the central interior of the province.

