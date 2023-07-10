Masked men burn a market in a Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9 people

TOLUCA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say masked gunmen set fire to a public market in the central city of Toluca, killing nine people. Prosecutors say the attackers arrived Monday, opened fire and then doused part of the market with a flammable substance before setting it on fire and fleeing. Prosecutors say they are investigating private security guards for abandoning their posts at the time of the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but fires at public markets in Mexico are often set by gangs demanding protection payments from vendors. Toluca was set on edge last week by the discovery of at least two hacked-up bodies and signs claiming responsibility by the violent Familia Michoacana drug cartel.

