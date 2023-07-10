Man suspected of shooting Georgia prosecutor’s investigator arrested

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring an investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office while both were driving. Police say the investigator with the Gwinnett County district attorney’s office was not on duty when he was shot around 6 p.m. Friday by another driver. The motive was not immediately known, and the investigator’s injuries were not considered to be life threatening. Over the weekend, detectives identified the suspected shooter as 27-year-old Tyler Dewayne Moore. Officers were sent early Monday to the county jail, where Moore was waiting at the entrance. He was arrested on charges including aggravated assault.

