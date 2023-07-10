Man accused of shooting at 6 from scooter in NYC is arraigned on murder, other charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of killing an 86-year-old and injuring three other people in a series of apparently random shootings while riding a scooter in New York City has been arraigned on charges including murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors say Thomas Abreu was arraigned Monday in a hospital in five shootings that occurred in Queens over about 10 minutes Saturday. Family members say 86-year-old Hamod Saeidi was shot and killed as he was walking to a mosque. An additional victim was shot and injured in Brooklyn. Abreu did not enter a plea. His attorney had no immediate comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.