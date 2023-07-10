Japan defends neutrality of IAEA report on Fukushima water release plan as minister visits plant

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s industry minister has visited the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant to see equipment that would be used in the planned release of treated radioactive water into the sea to ensure the safety of the controversial plan. Opponents of the plan, including many from South Korea, rallied against it. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Monday morning to see key equipment days after the Japanese regulatory authority granted a permit for the operator and the United Nations’ nuclear agency concluded in its final report that the plan meets international safety standards.

