Israel asks Lebanon to remove militant Hezbollah tent from tense border area

BEIRUT (AP) — The commander of the U.N. peacekeeping force deployed on the tense Lebanon-Israel border has relayed an Israeli request to remove a tent set up by the militant Hezbollah group in a disputed area. Lebanon’s foreign minister said after the meeting that Lebanese leaders told the U.N. commander that Israel should withdraw its troops from the Lebanese part of the town of Ghajar that was captured by Israeli troops in 2006. Israel filed a complaint with the United Nations in June claiming that Hezbollah had set up tents several dozen meters (yards) inside of Israeli territory.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.