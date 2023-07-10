Israel asks Lebanon to remove militant Hezbollah tent from tense border area
By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The commander of the U.N. peacekeeping force deployed on the tense Lebanon-Israel border has relayed an Israeli request to remove a tent set up by the militant Hezbollah group in a disputed area. Lebanon’s foreign minister said after the meeting that Lebanese leaders told the U.N. commander that Israel should withdraw its troops from the Lebanese part of the town of Ghajar that was captured by Israeli troops in 2006. Israel filed a complaint with the United Nations in June claiming that Hezbollah had set up tents several dozen meters (yards) inside of Israeli territory.