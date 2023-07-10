Iowa Legislature will take up 6-week abortion ban during special session Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Legislature convenes Tuesday in a special session focused exclusively on abortion restrictions. Republican lawmakers intend to push through a new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The day will be a marathon of committee hearings and floor debates in both chambers, with votes likely to extend late into the night. Demonstrators for and against the bill are expected to rally inside and outside the building, engaging directly with lawmakers when they can. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the rare special session, a rarity, just six days earlier after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a law she signed in 2018 that looked identical to the one being proposed Tuesday.

