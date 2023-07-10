Hong Kong will ban more products from Japan if treated wastewater is discharged, its leader says

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee says the city will ban marine products from “a large number prefectures” if Japan discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. Chief Executive Lee announced Tuesday in a press briefing that his government would err on the side of caution because the planned release of wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean is an unprecedented exercise. Japan’s plan has faced fierce protests from local fishing communities despite assurances from international organizations that it’s safe. Neighboring countries, including South Korea, China and Pacific Island nations, have also raised safety concerns. But the United Nations nuclear agency gave its endorsement to the plan last week, saying it meets international standards.

