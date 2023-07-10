Hill Harper, an actor on ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘The Good Doctor,’ is running for the US Senate in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An actor best known for his roles on “CSI: NY” and “The Good Doctor” will run for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat and challenge U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the Democratic nomination. Hill Harper is the sixth Democratic candidate to announce a bid for the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2024. Harper says he will run a campaign “powered by the people, for the people.” Harper is an Iowa native who owns a house in Detroit and bought a coffee shop called Roasting Plant Coffee in the city in 2017. Harper faces a tough test in catching Slotkin in both fundraising and campaigning.

