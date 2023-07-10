At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least five people have been killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, and one other person on the flight is still missing. The chief government administrator in Lamajura said the helicopter crashed on Tuesday morning and rescuers had recovered the bodies of five people and were searching for the sixth. The aircraft was returning to the capital, Kathmandu, on Tuesday morning after bringing the five tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak. The tourists were believed to be Mexican nationals while the pilot was Nepalese. Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter’s planned flight route.

