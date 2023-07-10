Colombian prosecutors accuse former presidential candidate of taking money from Odebrecht

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian prosecutors have accused a former presidential candidate of receiving at least $2.8 million from Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant that has admitted paying bribes across Latin America to secure infrastructure contracts. Conservative former Foreign Minister Oscar Ivan Zuluaga was charged Monday with fraud, illicit enrichment and falsification of documents. The former candidate for the Democratic Center party who came close to winning Colombia’s 2014 presidential election has pleaded innocent.

