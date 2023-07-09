Yellen says Washington might ‘respond to unintended consequences’ for China due to tech export curbs

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on U.S. technology exports and might “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations. Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade on Sunday that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries. Yellen said the Biden administration wants to “avoid unnecessary repercussions” but gave no indication of possible changes. Relations are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, security and other irritants. A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other U.S. technology.

