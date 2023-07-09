What to stream this week: ‘Asteroid City,’ Lukas Nelson, ‘Quarterback’ and ‘Secrets of Playboy’

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lukas Nelson and Kool & The Gang, the return of the silly, witty, Emmy-nominated comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” and Wes Anderson’s stylish and star-studded “Asteroid City” comes to premium video on demand. The new Netflix series “Quarterback” takes an unprecedented look at the lives of popular QBs Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for the entire 2022 season. And A&E’s “Secrets of Playboy” docuseries returns for a second season, examining Playboy’s impact on pop culture and those directly involved with the company.

