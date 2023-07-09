UN chief says Sudan on the brink of a ‘full-scale civil war’ after nearly 3 months of fighting

CAIRO (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Sudan is on the brink of a “full-scale civil war,” as fierce clashes between rival generals continued unabated Sunday in the capital, Khartoum. He warned on Saturday evening that the war is likely to destabilize the entire region. Sudan descended into chaos after months of tension between the military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and his rival Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open fighting in mid-April. Guterres also condemned an airstrike Saturday that health authorities said killed at least 22 people in Omdurman, a city just across the Nile from the capital, Khartoum. He also decried the large-scale violence and casualties in the western region of Darfur.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.