Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches 4th round at Wimbledon in her debut at the All England Club

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva earned the final spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon in her first appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The Russian qualifier is the latest teen sensation in tennis and she isn’t disappointing so far at the All England Club. Andreeva is the youngest player since Coco Gauff in 2019 to reach the women’s fourth round at Wimbledon. She reached the third round at this year’s French Open in her first major tournament. Andreeva beat 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 on No. 3 Court. Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic were scheduled to play on Centre Court later in the day.

