Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, taken to hospital for treatment

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported. Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the Warehouse District at about the time the clubs were closing. The suspect then fled the scene. Officers assigned to the district’s weekly detail arrived quickly and rendered medical aid. Nine gunshot victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where their conditions weren’t immediately available. Detectives have been talking to victims at the hospital and reviewing video and other evidence. No arrests were immediately reported.

