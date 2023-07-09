Man sought in Nebraska homicide, armed carjacking shot and killed by police in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man sought in connection with a fatal shooting and an armed carjacking in Nebraska is dead after being shot and killed by police officers in Iowa following a chase. The man killed was 41-year-old Matthew Briggs. Omaha police were searching for him after discovering the shooting death of 52-year-old Steven Donsbach Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, Briggs allegedly carjacked a Toyota. Police spotted the vehicle and chased it to Council Bluffs, Iowa. After a crash, Omaha and Council Bluffs officers shot Briggs. Omaha police did not say what prompted the shooting but said two guns were found in the stolen car. Briggs died at a hospital.

By The Associated Press

