Jordanian security forces kill 3, including 2 escaped prisoners, in a gunbattle

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian authorities say security forces have killed three men, including two escaped inmates, in a shootout in a remote part of the country. The Public Security Directorate said Sunday that the two prisoners had recently fled from jail, prompting a search that ended with the gunbattle. The third man killed had alleged ties to a militant group and was wanted in connection with unspecified crimes. One of the two escaped inmates was charged in connection with the 2022 killing of a senior police officer. Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.

