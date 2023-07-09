Gunmen have killed 24 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria’s hard-hit north
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say gunmen opened fire on a remote village in the country’s northcentral region, killing at least 24 villagers. No arrests have been made in the attack in Benue state’s Akpuuna village which the police say was carried out by a militia gang. In a statement issued Sunday by his spokesman, Benue Gov. Hyacinth Iormem Alia said the attack was unprovoked and directed security agents to hunt for the suspects. The gunmen in the latest incident “operated for more than two hours,” according to a senator from the area.