Chinese employers ordered to limit outdoor work as country struggles with heat, flooding and drought
BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in central China are looking for seven people missing in a landslide triggered by torrential rains while employers across much of China have been ordered to limit outdoor work due to scorching temperatures as the country struggles with heat, flooding and drought. Rescuers were looking for survivors of a landslide Saturday that buried a highway construction site and killed at least one person in Hubei province. Elsewhere, the weather agency issued an orange alert, its second-highest-level warning, for heat across southern China and much of the north and northeast. Temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit were forecast in Beijing, the capital, and across central China to the southeastern coast.