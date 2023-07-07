Weeklong dock strike on Canada’s west coast is starting to pinch small businesses, experts say

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Experts say Canadian consumers aren’t yet feeling the impact of the weekold port strike in British Columbia, but businesses are beginning to be pinched by the shutdown of docks that handle 25% of the country’s foreign trade. The strike by 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada began July 1 and shut down more than 30 west coast ports. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said Friday that the affected ports handle cargo worth over $600 million every day. Experts say the biggest impact so far is the cutoff of goods flowing to small businesses that operate on slim margins and are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

