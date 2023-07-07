UN to vote Monday on aid deliveries from Turkey to northwest Syria — either for 6 months or 1 year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council plans to vote Monday on extending aid deliveries from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest. A resolution sponsored by Brazil and Switzerland calls for a 12-month extension and a rival Russia resolution limits the renewal to six months. The delivery of aid to the area has increased significantly following the devastation caused by an earthquake that ravaged southern Turkey and northwestern Syria in February. The rival resolutions obtained Friday by The Associated Press virtually ensure that aid deliveries will continue through the main Bab al-Hawa crossing for at least six months. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths says Syria’s 12-year conflict has pushed 90% of its population into poverty but funding shortfalls will cut food aid this month.

