Springsteen has mortality on his mind but celebration in his songs at London show

LONDON (AP) — Bruce Springsteen has avoided a repeat of having his microphone unplugged at Hyde Park by easily beating a late-night curfew at a London show. The Boss played a three-hour set Thursday before a sold-out crowd of 65,000 adoring fans. The show leaned heavy on a message about mortality but felt more like a celebration of life as an enthusiastic audience sang along on a beautiful summer evening. The tour that kicked off in Tampa in February is Springsteen’s first in seven years. It has included almost the same set list every night and included several reflections by the 73-year-old on the deaths of friends.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.