Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations involving Trump have cost more than $9 million
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election have cost more than $9 million over the first several months. Documents released Friday show that the special counsel’s office spent more than $5.4 million on things like employees’ salaries, travel and transportation, rent, supplies and materials from Smith’s appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022 through the end of March. Justice Department agencies spent another $3.8 million to support the special counsel.