Protesters arrested in Kenya as the opposition rallies against new taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — More than 20 anti-government protesters have been arrested in Kenya’s capital and other parts of the country have also witnessed demonstrations called by the opposition against newly imposed taxes. Hundreds of protesters turned up in Nairobi, the coastal city of Mombasa and the lakeside city of Kisumu where the opposition enjoys huge support, but were dispersed by police who fired tear gas at them. The protesters had lit bonfires and barricaded some major roads. The opposition called for the Friday demonstrations to protest the newly imposed taxes on petroleum products, salaried workers and businesses. Opposition leader Raila Odinga had last week announced “civil disobedience” asking his followers not to pay the new taxes.

