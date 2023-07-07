NATO leaders set to offer Ukraine major support package but membership is off the table for now

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts will agree next week to help modernize Ukraine’s armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations, and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day. But membership talks are off the table while Ukraine is at war with Russia. At their two-day summit in Lithuania starting Tuesday, the leaders will also agree to boost defense spending. Stoltenberg said Friday that European allies and Canada will this year have invested over $450 billion extra in defense since 2014. Efforts will also be made try to overcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections to Sweden joining NATO.

