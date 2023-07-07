French actor Alain Delon’s children accuse his companion of bullying, dog cruelty

PARIS (AP) — The children of French actor Alain Delon have accused a woman who lived with the 87-year-old movie star of bullying him and of mistreating his dog, A French prosecutor has directed police to investigate the legal complaints. The prosecutor said in a statement late Thursday that Delon’s family filed two legal complaints this week against a woman described as the actor’s companion. The statement says Hiromi Rollin lived with the star of “The Samurai,” “The Leopard” and other movies at the Delon family home. Rollin’s lawyer says she denies any wrongdoing and is filing a suit of her own against members of Delon’s family and his bodyguards.

