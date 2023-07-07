Federal prosecutors accuse Michigan man of strangling missing 2-year-old

Federal prosecutors say it appears that a Michigan man strangled a 2-year-old girl after he kidnapped her following a fight with her mother. The U.S. attorney’s office in Grand Rapids filed kidnapping charges Friday against Rashad Trice. He already faces a litany of state charges. The federal complaint says Trice got into a fight with the 2-year-old’s mother in her Lansing apartment July 2. They stabbed each other before Trice fled. The complaint says he later returned to the residence and kidnapped the girl. Trice allegedly told an FBI agent he strangled her with a pink cellphone cord. Police discovered the girl’s body in a Detroit alley Wednesday. It’s unclear if Trice has an attorney.

