Authorities charge 5 more in probe of child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pennsylvania
By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4. The indictments announced Friday are the latest charges in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects. State Attorney General Michelle Henry says that while the misconduct dates back years or even decades, “the trauma endures for these victims.” Critics say that Jehovah’s Witnesses elders have treated child sexual abuse as a sin rather than a crime, and failed to report it to authorities. Henry did not address the church’s handling of complaints, but says the investigation will continue.