Alcaraz and Sabalenka both advance at Wimbledon. Swiatek and Djokovic upcoming on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-seeded man Carlos Alcaraz and second-seeded woman Aryna Sabalenka both won at Wimbledon on Day 5. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and second-seeded man Novak Djokovic should be on court soon. Alcaraz advanced to the third round for the second straight year by beating Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Centre Court. Sabalenka played on No. 1 Court and defeated Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the third round. Swiatek was scheduled to face Petra Martic on Centre Court in the third round later in the day. That match will be followed by seven-time champion Djokovic against Stan Wawrinka for a spot in the fourth round.

