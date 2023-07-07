Afros, twists and plaits: Trinidad on a quest for more diverse hairstyles at schools after outcry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Government officials are pushing to relax hair codes at schools in Trinidad and Tobago after a public outcry over nearly two dozen students who did not receive their high school diploma because they wore Afros and other hairstyles at graduation. Education Minister Nyan Gadsby Dolly called for new rules that would allow students to wear Afros, locks, twists, plaits and cornrows. She presented the proposal during a meeting Thursday with legislators, principals and teachers. The meeting was held more than a week after a private high school prevented 23 students from walking the stage to receive their diploma because of their hairstyles.

