A drone strike in Syria kills 1 militant with Islamic State links and wounds a passerby

BEIRUT (AP) — A paramedic group and an opposition war monitor say a drone strike believed to have been carried out by the U.S.-led coalition in northern Syria killed one man with Islamic State links and wounded a passerby. The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said the man was killed Friday while riding a motorcycle, adding that a passerby was also wounded. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the man targeted by the drone was a militant linked to the Islamic State group. The U.S.-led coalition has been targeting militants linked to al-Qaida and IS for years.

