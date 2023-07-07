8-year-old girl in ‘life-threatening condition’ after deadly school car crash in Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — London police say an 8-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital following a car crash at an elementary school in Wimbledon that claimed the life of another girl of the same age. The Metropolitan Police also said a woman in her 40s is in critical condition following the crash Thursday in southwest London. A Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Preparatory School for girls aged between 4 and 11. Police said the crash, which occurred while the children were having an end-of-year party in the garden, was not terror-related. The Met said a woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail pending further investigation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.