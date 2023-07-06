Zendaya tennis drama ‘Challengers’ to open Venice Film Festival
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
The Venice Film Festival is serving up one of the year’s buzzier films as its opening night selection in Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers.” The romantic tennis drama starring Zendaya, “West Side Story’s” Mike Faist and “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor will have its world premiere out of competition at the 80th edition of the festival in September, organizers said Thursday. As the first major festival of the “fall festival” season, Venice is an important stop for awards hopefuls. Last year it debuted “The Whale,” which would go on to win Brendan Fraser best actor, as well as a handful of nominees