Victims’ families walk though Parkland school massacre site, untouched for 5 years as evidence

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Families who lost loved ones in the the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre are being given the chance to tour the classroom building before it is demolished. Families of the 17 killed and some of the 17 wounded began touring the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday. Others will tour it in the coming weeks. The building has been locked and mostly undisturbed since the shooting so that jurors in the shooter’s trial last year could tour it. It is scheduled to be demolished soon. Some relatives want to see where their children, husbands and fathers died. The three-story building is still bloodstained.

