UAE pledges $15 million to help rebuild occupied West Bank camp hard hit by Israeli offensive
By TIA GOLDENBERG
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it will give $15 million to help rebuild the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The area sustained widespread destruction following the most intense Israeli military operation in the territory in nearly two decades. The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported Thursday that the money would be granted to the U.N. agency that assists Palestinian refugees to rebuild damaged homes and businesses. UNRWA has struggled recently to raise the funding it needs to keep its day-to-day operations helping millions of people across the Middle East.