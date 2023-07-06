Texas officials name suspect arrested and charged in arson that killed 5 in San Marcos in 2018

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — A man has been charged with intentionally causing a fire five years ago which killed five people and displaced 200 others in San Marcos, Texas. Authorities say Jacobe De Leon O Shea Ferguson was arrested Wednesday. He’s charged with arson, and is accused of intentionally setting a blaze at the Iconic Village and Vintage Pads apartments in July of 2018. Ferguson is being held at the Hays County Jail on one count of arson causing bodily injury or death. The first degree felony is punishable with up to life in prison.

