South Korea endorses the safety of Japanese plans to release treated wastewater from Fukushima plant

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government has formally endorsed the safety of Japanese plans to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea as it tries to calm people’s fears about food contamination. Seoul’s assessment, released Friday, was based on a 22-month review by government-funded scientists and aligned with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s views. The agency greenlit the Japanese discharge plans this week, saying the treated wastewater would meet international safety standards and that its environmental and health impact would be negligible. But public concerns persist as retailers report an increase in sea salt sales ahead of the wastewater release. South Korea’s opposition lawmakers have vowed an all-out fight against the discharge plans.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.