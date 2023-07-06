Safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy injured at Wisconsin sawmill

Skip to Content
FLORENCE, Wis. (AP) — Workplace safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from injuries he received last week at a Wisconsin sawmill. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Schuls died on Saturday at a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee, two days after officers responded to a call about an unresponsive teenager at Florence Hardwoods. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the fatality, and has made a referral to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for possible child labor violations concerning hazardous occupations. Florence Hardwoods’ officer manager says the company has no comment while the death is under investigation.

