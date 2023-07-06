Manuel Garcia-Rulfo settles into Mickey Haller character with return of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns for season two of the Netflix series “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Part one is now streaming. The second half of the season drops Aug. 3. Garcia-Rulfo plays defense attorney Mickey Haller, a character created by and made famous in novels by Michael Connelly. He was also portrayed in a “Lincoln Lawyer” movie in 2011 starring Matthew McConaughey. Garcia-Rulfo admits McConaughey’s performance is a “shadow” because he’s such a big star but he’s held his own, as the show is a popular one for Netflix. It also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson.

