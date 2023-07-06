Life in prison for man involved in street feud that led to woman’s death and shooting of 6-year-old

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a drug-related street feud that resulted in the kidnapping and slaying of a woman and the shooting of a 6-year-old boy. Forty-three-year-old Dion Oliver was sentenced Thursday to a mandatory life term after he was convicted in federal court of kidnapping resulting in death. Oliver is one of six men charged in connection with a conspiracy that resulted in the kidnapping and slaying of Keyonna Perkins in June 2017. That same day, a bullet fired by Oliver as he was trying to shoot a rival struck 6-year-old Jashown Banner in the head while he was sitting in the back seat of his mother’s vehicle. The boy was left permanently disabled.

