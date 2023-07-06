John Berylson, owner of English soccer team Millwall, dies in car crash at age 70

BOSTON (AP) — John Berylson, an American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall who was remembered for his enthusiasm for the game, has died. He was 70. His death was the result of a car accident in Massachusetts on Tuesday and was announced by the second-division London team, which said Berylson presided over some of the greatest moments in the Millwall’s history, since first becoming involved in the club in 2006. Team captain Shaun Hutchinson described Berylson as “an example on the perfect way to run a football club.” Berylson was alone in the Range Rover when it veered off the road. Police are investigating the crash.

