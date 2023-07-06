Flint contractor agrees to settlement of lead contamination lawsuits

DETROIT (AP) — An engineering company accused of partial responsibility for Flint’s lead-contaminated water in 2014 and 2015 has agreed to settle lawsuits brought by residents of the Michigan city. Lockwood, Andrews & Newman is an engineering firm known as LAN. It says in a court filing that a confidential deal has been reached with Flint residents but that both sides need more time to iron out the details. Separately, LAN said it reached a deal in a different lawsuit filed by the Michigan attorney general in state court. Flint families sued LAN and another company, Veolia North America, accusing them of not doing enough to get Flint to treat highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.

