Authorities make arrest in San Marcos apartment complex fire that killed 5
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say an arrest has been made five years after a fire intentionally set at a housing complex killed five people. The fire on July 20, 2018 also displaced 200 people. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has said the fire had been set on purpose. The five deaths have been ruled homicides. Authorities announced the arrest Wednesday but released few details, including the name of the suspect. They plan to say more Thursday during a press conference.