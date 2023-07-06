The Australian government distances itself from Donald Trump Jr.’s postponed tour

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s center-left government has distanced itself from the postponement of Donald Trump Jr.’s speaking tour in Australia. His promoters said the eldest son of the former U.S. president was deferring visits to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane because his Australian visa was only approved on Wednesday — 24 hours before he was to board a flight. Turning Point Australia said: “It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps.” Some conservatives accuse Australia’s Labor Party administration of delaying Trump Jr.’s visa process. But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was not responsible for Trump Jr.’s change of plans.

